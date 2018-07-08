Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier Nearly Come to Blows at UFC 226

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar wants to make a trip back to the Octagon. He added fuel to the speculative fire on Saturday night by making the rounds cageside at UFC 226 in las Vegas, but then turned the fire into a red-hot blaze when he later entered the Octagon.

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier made history at UFC 226 by knocking out Stipe Miocic to lay claim to the heavyweight strap, becoming only the second fighter in history to become a simultaneous two-division champion. The only other fighter to do so is Conor McGregor, who has since been stripped of both belts.

Daniel Cormier Calls Out Brock Lesnar

Shortly after winning the heavyweight belt, Cormier gave a heartfelt speech in the cage, but then shifted gears and called out Lesnar. Though rumors have swirled about a potential fight between the two in November in New York, nothing was official at the time that Cormier called Lesnar to the Octagon, so Cormier may have simply been adding more fuel to the fire.

“There’s a guy that I’ve known for a long time. He’s a wrestler. He’s an All-American. He’s a former UFC champion. I never thought I would fight him, but Brock Lesnar, get your ass in here,” Cormier yelled into the microphone.

Lesnar obliged, storming the Octagon and immediately shoving Cormier, before they were separated.

“Yeah, you’re drunk, but everybody’s drunk,” Cormier said in response to Lesnar’s physicality. “Push me now, you go to sleep later.” He then gave Lesnar a slight shove in return.

Lesnar then proceeded to rip into the heavyweights on the UFC 226 fight card.

“Let me tell you something. I walked into this building and watched the heavyweight disasters from the beginning,” he said. “Ngannou is a piece of s–t. Miocic is a piece of s–t. DC, I’m coming for you motherf—er!”

With that, UFC president Dana White escorted Lesnar out of the cage, as Cormier yelled at him, “Hey Brock, get out of my Octagon; I’ve got some pictures to take.”

DC calls out Brock Lesnar! LESNAR IS IN THE CAGE!! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/XTz7q16GJo — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Brock Lesnar storms the Octagon and pushes Daniel Cormier ? This heavyweight title fight is going to be craaaazy! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/zrYOwOhaCo — #UFC226: ? Miocic vs. Cormier ? (@btsportufc) July 8, 2018

Brock Lesnar Has to Return to USADA’s UFC Testing Pool

Lesnar had his first run in the Octagon cut short because of an ongoing digestive issue called diverticulitis. He is a rare breed that made his way to the UFC roster with just one fight on his MMA resume, but quickly rose to the top of the heavyweight heap.

Lesnar (5-3, 1NC) defeated Randy Couture to win the belt and defended it twice before losing the belt to Cormier’s teammate Cain Velasquez and exiting the Octagon following a loss to Alistair Overeem. He made his most recent trip to the cage at UFC 200, where he originally scored a victory over Mark Hunt. That win was eventually overturned after Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene.

White has long said that he doesn’t think the Lesnar is done giving up on his fighting dream yet, and believes that once he is clear of his WWE contract, we’ll see Lesnar return to the Octagon once again. It is believed that Lesnar’s WWE contract ends in either August or September.

Should he hope to fight again in the UFC, Lesnar would have to re-enter the UFC Testing Pool under the administration of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and produce clean results for six months. Contacted by MMAWeekly.com, USADA officials said that they could not confirm that an athlete had or had not made himself available for the testing pool.

If Lesnar had been tested, however, it would appear on USADA’s online database. As of Saturday night, Lesnar had not shown up in the database as having been tested in 2018.