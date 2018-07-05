Brian Ortega Will Not Fight at UFC 226 Following Max Holloway’s Exit From the Card

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 5, 2018
Brian Ortega will wait for his shot at featherweight champion Max Holloway rather than facing a replacement opponent on two days notice.

Sources close to the top ranked contender confirmed the news on Thursday after Holloway was forced out of their fight due to concussion like symptoms on Wednesday. Combate in Brazil first confirmed the news.

Holloway was forced out of the fight after being taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a lethargic performance at the UFC open workouts earlier in the day. According to a statement from Holloway’s manager Brian Butler-Au, the team struggled to wake Holloway up after taking a nap and he was then experiencing slurred speech.

At that point there was no other choice but to take Holloway back to the hospital for further testing and pull him from UFC 226.

Ortega acknowledged Holloway’s withdrawal on Wednesday night while promising to see him again in the future.

Rumors also surfaced last Wednesday night that the UFC was attempting to put together a last second interim featherweight title fight between Frankie Edgar and Jeremy Stephens but that never got very close to finalized.

Stephens is fighting in three weeks when he faces former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and he will remain on that card.

There’s no official word on Holloway’s condition or when he may be able to return to action following the scary situation in Las Vegas this week. By all accounts, Ortega is ready to wait for him to get ready before facing anyone else.

               

