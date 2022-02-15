Brian Ortega tattooed ‘Tracy’ on his mouth for Valentine’s Day

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 14, 2022
Brian Ortega is dedicated to his fiance fellow UFC fighter Tracy Cortez and he’s not afraid to show it.

On February 14, Valentine’s Day, Orega shared a video of a new tattoo “Tracy” which he got done on the inside of his lip.

“All I can say is … I LOVE HER,” he wrote on the video.

The pair have been dating for months and fans spotted a large diamond on Cortez’s fighter shortly before his fight with Alexander Volkanovski.

Fans in the comments were split on the decision to ink her name.

“Damn. Now my girl is gonna see this and she’ll want me to get her name tatted. Fck it! Ima get @desfrvr tatted on my lower back,” someone wrote. “Down ass foo,” another person wrote.

Another fan pointed out the placement, “Nicely hidden,” they wrote.

“Questionable,” another fan wrote.

In case you are wondering, Cortez didn’t get a tattoo of her own (or hasn’t shared it). instead she shared several videos of them kissing and at the gym together.

