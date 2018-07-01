Brian Ortega Prepares for His UFC 226 Title Fight (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

BODYARMOR and the UFC Performance Institute keep Brian Ortega ready to go ahead of his featherweight title fight with Max Holloway at UFC 226 on July 7. Watch how “T-City_ prepared for this championship bout.

TRENDING > After Trials and Tribulations, Paul Daley Inks New Deal with Bellator

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.