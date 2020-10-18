HOT OFF THE WIRE
Brian Ortega on Korean Zombie win, shot at Alexander Volkanovski | UFC Fight Island 6

October 18, 2020
Brian Ortega scored one of the biggest victories of his career at UFC Fight Island 6.

Not only did Ortega defeat a fellow top contender in Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie), he also showed that he is growing and learning, expanding his abilities as one of the world’s top fighters.

With the victory, Ortega becomes the next challenger to Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title.

Listen to everything Brian Ortega had to say at the UFC Fight Island 6 post-fight press conference.

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)

UFC Fight Island 6: Brian Ortega’s Octagon interview

(Video courtesy of UFC)

