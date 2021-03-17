Brian Ortega dominates Korean Zombie to earn UFC 260 title shot

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega looked as good as ever in his fight with the Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung, at UFC Fight island 6 in October.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Ortega’s performance opposite Jung earned him a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event of UFC 261 on Saturday, March 27.

The shot at Volkanovski at UFC 260 will serve as the co-main event for the night. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will defend his belt opposite Francis Ngannou for the second time in their main event rematch.

Ortega first got a crack at the belt when he challenge Max Holloway in December of 2018. With Volkanovski taking the belt from Holloway and Ortega having defeated Jung in such a dominant fashion, it was a no-brainer to match them up at UFC 260.

