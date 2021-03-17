HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kamaru Usman elbows Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island

featuredDana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights

UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards punches Belal Muhammad ahead of no contest

featuredUFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts

Leon Edwards

featuredLeon Edwards facing his own destiny in UFC Vegas 21 headliner

Belal Muhammad screams in victory

featuredBelal Muhammad: ‘I know I can be a champion’

Brian Ortega dominates Korean Zombie to earn UFC 260 title shot

March 17, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega looked as good as ever in his fight with the Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung, at UFC Fight island 6 in October.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Ortega’s performance opposite Jung earned him a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event of UFC 261 on Saturday, March 27.

The shot at Volkanovski at UFC 260 will serve as the co-main event for the night. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will defend his belt opposite Francis Ngannou for the second time in their main event rematch.

Ortega first got a crack at the belt when he challenge Max Holloway in December of 2018. With Volkanovski taking the belt from Holloway and Ortega having defeated Jung in such a dominant fashion, it was a no-brainer to match them up at UFC 260.

Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights

Brian Ortega blasts Korean Zombie at UFC Fight Island 6
Brian Ortega blasts Korean Zombie at UFC Fight Island 6

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA