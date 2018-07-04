Brian Ortega Believes UFC 226 is Only the Beginning of Rivalry with Max Holloway (UFC 226 Scrum)

Regardless of what happens in the UFC 226 co-main event on Saturday, most people see Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega as a likely rivalry that will play out over the coming years. Ortega is one of those people.

“The entire world is saying this is going to be a rivalry, win or lose,” Ortega said at Wednesday’s UFC 226 Open Workouts in Las Vegas. “I for sure, know for a fact, that if things go right or wrong, we’re going to see each other again. We’re too hungry and we’re just scratching right at the top.”

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.