Brett Martin plans to control XFC 45 co-main event ‘from start to finish’

After sitting out all of 2020, heavyweight Brett Martin was finally able to get back into the cate following a 20-month layoff this past May with a unanimous decision victory over Marino Eatman at XFC 44.

For Martin, after having to sit out for such a long time, just getting to fight and win is far more important to him than the method in which he did it.

“I’m just excited to get a fight, and get a win,” Martin told MMAWeekly.com. “Obviously I always go for the finish, that’s what I talk always about, so was looking for that, but I was able to go in there against a guy (in Eatman) who’s pretty tough and get the W.

“It’s just about going out and winning, and winning them however way; you can complain by decisions, but I’ve had wins by decisions that people can talk about for years; t’s about going out and getting a clean W that nobody can put any ifs or ands or buts onto.”

Though Martin avoids burnout by only adding certain aspects of his training to his camps when he has a fight lined up, by no means does he take it easy during layoffs.

“Usually I take a little time off, but I’m at least in the gym four to five times a week,” said Martin. “I’m always at the gym doing stuff.

“I don’t go into camp mode unless I have a fight scheduled; I don’t add as much cardio or things diet-wise and stuff like that, but other than that we’re really in the gym quite often.”

On August 6 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Martin (10-1) will look to pick up his seventh win in a row when he faces Kyle Noblitt (11-2) in the heavyweight co-main event of XFC 45.

“I’m super excited for competition and getting back in there,” Martin said. “I feel like I have to go in there and do what I do best and control the fight from start to finish and put it where I want to have it and not where (Noblitt) wants it.”

For Martin, the remainder of 2021 is all about being active wherever and whenever he can be.

“Basically we’re just looking for good completion and the ability to show the world who we are, regardless of who it’s for,” said Martin. “I don’t care about promotions anymore. It is what it is.”