Brett Martin expects a UFC call if he wins title in LFA 77 main event

Considering where he was at one year ago, heavyweight Brett Martin has managed to have the polar opposite experience over the past 12 months.

Following his only career loss to Leroy Johnson at WXC 73 in August of 2018, Martin has picked up multiple wins and championships. And now Martin stands on the precipice of adding more accolades to his career.

“The end of 2018 I suffered my first pro loss, but since then I’ve rallied off some pretty good wins,” Martin told MMAWeekly.com. “I won a couple belts regionally. I had a chance to fight for the LFA.

“I got the win in the semi-finals, not the way I wanted to, but it sets me up for another great opportunity to put another name on my resume and keep punching my ticket to show that I’m one of the best guys around and that I deserve to be in the UFC.”

For Martin, averaging a fight every few months has been beneficial to his game, as he feels improves the most the busier he is.

“I’m one of those people that the more I compete or the more I work at something, my craft, I get better,” said Martin. “I wrestled for a really long time. Each year I wrestled I got miles and miles better.

“(MMA) is a sport where there’s so many things tied into this and so many things you can learn and try to think. We’ve just been doing our best in camps to get our tools, but in the midst of camps we’ve been adding things to our toolbox or that will benefit me for fights at this level.”

On Friday in Prior Lake, Minn., Martin (8-1) will get an opportunity to add another belt to his collection when he faces Daniel James (9-3-1) in the heavyweight championship main event of LFA 77.

“I feel like Daniel James is another notable guy to add to my resume,” Martin said. “There’s not many guys on Daniel’s level, so just getting the opportunity to fight a guy like that for the LFA belt is awesome.

“I just feel like what I do every fight is going to win me this fight. Not many people have been able to handle my style. I’m just excited to be able to show my work and show that I’m durable, tough, and I can hang in there with (fighters like James).”

Should Martin pick up the win, he sees no reason why a trip to the UFC couldn’t be next. He feels he’s achieved all that he needs to make the move up and hopes the UFC feels the same way about him.

“After I go in here and win, especially if I do it handily or the fashion I want to do it, I feel like Dana White or whoever they need to make the call,” said James. “If they don’t want me, I don’t know what else they could want.

“I don’t know what else I have to show. I’ll be 9-1 with three titles, including the LFA title, a high-level notable title. I don’t see how they would turn me down.”