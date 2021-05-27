Brett Martin doesn’t see XFC 44 bout going very well for his opponent

If being forced to sit out due to the onset of the novel coronavirus wasn’t bad enough, heavyweight Brett Martin has had to endure multiple opponent changes and fight cancellations, leading to a 20-month layoff from fighting.

Throughout it all Martin has been able to maintain a positive outlook and move forward thanks to the help of those he surrounds himself with.

“I think the best part have been my teammates and the people around me,” Martin told MMAWeekly.com. “I don’t do this just compete only and focus on being the best in the world, regardless of what promotion I fight in and all that, it’s just more to ourselves; we want to be great; great fighters and great people.

“With all these happening and all these fights dropping out, stuff really not going my way, it just shows there’s no quit. We’re always going to be here (for each other) to fight or not fight, whether I’m fighting or my teammates are fighting.”

Mentality also plays a big part in Martin’s training and how he approaches his fight career.

“Working with Jamahal Hill and his team I’m getting more perspective on the game, and understanding the level of fighter I am and understanding that I deserve to fight with the best in the world, and having that perspective when I enter the cage and have these fights,” said Martin.

“I’ve always worked on every aspect of my game and never just took one side or another. I never really shy away from any martial art. It’s just mentally preparing myself to get back into the cage and keep moving forward. I didn’t do anything wrong. I’m not going to change what I’m doing on fights getting cancelled.”

On Friday, in Des Moines, Iowa, Martin (9-1) will look to get back to fighting with a bang when he takes on late replacement Marino Eatman (5-3) in a main card heavyweight bout at XFC 44.

“It’s just as crazy as the last two fight camps with opponent changes and all that,” Martin said. “I don’t know much about (Eatman). It looks like he likes to grapple in some of his videos. He’s fought some tough people. I’m just excited he took the fight.

“I feel like if I go in there and I execute anything I do in practice – whether it’s on my feet or on the ground – I believe I can compete with the best in the world. I know where my skills are. I don’t see it going very well for him anywhere the fight goes.”

Wherever Martin fights, he just wants to make sure every bout he takes is one that can help him improve and help him continue to make his case to fight on the biggest shows in MMA.

“I like to think about myself competing against the best in the world for whoever is going to take care of me,” said Martin. “You never really know what to get to the top. I just want to take tough fights. I just like fighting tough opponents. I like to take tough fights and better myself.”