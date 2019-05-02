Brent Primus wants third fight with Michael Chandler heading into Bellator: Birmingham main event

Looking back on the first loss of his career this past December to Michael Chandler at Bellator 212, lightweight Brent Primus has many issues with how the fight came about and played out.

Firstly, Primus isn’t pleased with how long it took to get the rematch of their June 2017 to happen. Delays out of Primus’ control ended up delaying the bout for over a year.

“It was definitely a pain in the butt waiting so long for that fight,” Primus told MMAWeekly.com. “I was waiting for him forever.

“They finally called me and gave me a date and location, and I was waiting for a contract, and they called me and said Chandler wants to fight somebody else. I had to wait for him to fight him, and then we got onto it. The whole time he said it was me, that he was waiting for me, it was so frustrating.”

When it came to the fight itself, Primus acknowledges Chandler fought well, but ultimately he wasn’t able to capitalize on advantageous situations in order to pick up the win.

“I’m really disappointed in myself,” said Primus. “I don’t want to make excuses, because he fought a good fight, but I got head-butted in the first round and I really don’t remember anything until the fourth round. I was in a fog the whole time.

“I should have finished that choke in the second round. I had a body triangle on him. I know I should have done way, way, better. I should have finished him in the second. I cannot wait to get a rematch with him.”

On Saturday in Birmingham, England, Primus (8-1) will look to rebound against Tim Wilde (12-3) in the 155-pound main event of Bellator: Birmingham.

“I’ve just got to be patient, be smart, and go out and do what I do,” Primus said. “I’m confident I’m going to win.

“(Wilde has) got good stand-up, good footwork with good angles, so I’ve just got to be patient and move. I know he’s a tough guy, but I feel like I’m tougher and have a bit better well-rounded game than him, and I’m going to prove that.”

In the time off since his loss to Chandler, Primus feels like he’s been able to tighten up his game, and is ready to get in a rubber match in 2019 as a far better fighter than he was in the previous two bouts.

“Everything is coming together,” said Primus. “My stand-up feels really good. I feel I can stand with anybody. My ground feels good. I can’t wait. I’m excited for 2019. I’m wanting to get at least two, if not three, fights in this year.

“I want that (third Chandler) fight this weekend. I know I can do 10 times better, and I can’t wait to prove it. I know I can knock him out. I just can’t wait to have that fight. I really want to have it soon.”