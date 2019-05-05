Brent Primus scores quickfire submission at Bellator Birmingham

Ahead of his Bellator Birmingham showdown with Tim Wilde, former Bellator champion Brent Primus was already yearning for a third bout with current lightweight titleholder Michael Chandler.
“I want that (third Chandler) fight. I know I can do 10 times better and I can’t wait to prove it. I know I can knock him out. I just can’t wait to have that fight. I really want to have it soon.”
That was a lot to promise when there was already another solid fighter awaiting him.
Primus showed that he was overlooking Wilde, however, as he made quick work of the British fighter on Saturday in Birmingham, England.
Wilde went after Primus, ready to prove his worth in the Bellator cage, and even managed to force the former champion onto his back. Wilde then made the mistake of following him to the canvas, where Primus quickly maneuvered into a gogoplata and submitted Wilde 1:20 into the first round.
With an impressive victory in England, Primus will surely be hoping that Chandler wins his fight with Patricio Pitbull, so that he can get the rubber match and another shot at the belt.
The #BellatorBirmingham main event bout between @BrentPrimus155 and @TimWildeMMA got ?up quick.
Watch it NOW! pic.twitter.com/G7464lGNvk
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) May 4, 2019
In the opening fight of the Bellator Birmingham main card, welterweight Raymond Daniels pulled off a spectacular spinning punch knockout on Wilker Barros near the end of round one.
He did what? ? (via @BellatorMMA)
*signs up for @RD_GOAT's spin class* pic.twitter.com/5k1J02Tgv7
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 4, 2019
TRENDING > UFC on ESPN+ 9 preliminary bout results and fight highlights from Ottawa
Bellator Birmingham: Primus vs. Wilde Results
Main Card Results:
- Brent Primus (9-1) defeated Tim Wilde (12-4) via submission (gogoplata) at 1:20 of round one
- Fabian Edwards (7-0) defeated Falco Neto Lopes (11-10) via TKO (punches) at 3:51 of round one
- Pedro Carvalho (10-3) defeated Derek Campos (19-9) via TKO (punches) at 2:03 of round one
- Raymond Daniels (1-1) defeated Wilker Barros (0-1) via KO (punch) at 4:36 of round one
Preliminary Card Results:
- Saul Rodgers (13-2) defeated Aiden Lee (7-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Brian Moore (12-7) defeated Binh Son Le (5-3) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)
- Kane Mousah (12-2) defeated Mateusz Piskorz (14-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Lee Chadwick (25-14-1) defeated James Mulheron (11-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Yannick Bahati (9-4, 1NC) defeated Amir Dadovic (4-5) via submission (kimora) at 3:00 of round one
- Dominique Wooding (6-2) defeated David Khalsa (2-5) via TKO (punches) at 2:43 of round one
- Jim Wallhead (31-11) defeated Giorgio Pietrini (16-5-1) via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-27)
- Gavin Hughes (10-1) defeated Mohammed Yahya (5-2) via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:51 of round two
- Ashley Reece (8-1) defeated Craig Turner (7-1, 1NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27,30-27)
- Dan Cassell (4-3-1) defeated John Nicholls (4-3) via TKO (punches) at 3:09 of round one
- Akonne Wanliss (3-1) defeated Sam Slater (2-2) via TKO (punches) at 3:55 of round two
- Raphael Uchegbu (1-0) defeated Lee Percival (1-2, 1NC) via submission (triangle choke) at 2:14 of round one
- Nicolo Solli (2-0) defeats Simon Ridgway (0-1) via TKO (punches) at 4:32 of round two
- Kieran Lister (4-0-1) drew with Constantin Gnusariov (2-0-1) via split draw (29-28, 28-27, 28-28)