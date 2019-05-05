Brent Primus scores quickfire submission at Bellator Birmingham

Ahead of his Bellator Birmingham showdown with Tim Wilde, former Bellator champion Brent Primus was already yearning for a third bout with current lightweight titleholder Michael Chandler.

“I want that (third Chandler) fight. I know I can do 10 times better and I can’t wait to prove it. I know I can knock him out. I just can’t wait to have that fight. I really want to have it soon.”

That was a lot to promise when there was already another solid fighter awaiting him.

Primus showed that he was overlooking Wilde, however, as he made quick work of the British fighter on Saturday in Birmingham, England.

Wilde went after Primus, ready to prove his worth in the Bellator cage, and even managed to force the former champion onto his back. Wilde then made the mistake of following him to the canvas, where Primus quickly maneuvered into a gogoplata and submitted Wilde 1:20 into the first round.

With an impressive victory in England, Primus will surely be hoping that Chandler wins his fight with Patricio Pitbull, so that he can get the rubber match and another shot at the belt.

In the opening fight of the Bellator Birmingham main card, welterweight Raymond Daniels pulled off a spectacular spinning punch knockout on Wilker Barros near the end of round one.

Bellator Birmingham: Primus vs. Wilde Results

Main Card Results:

Brent Primus (9-1) defeated Tim Wilde (12-4) via submission (gogoplata) at 1:20 of round one

Fabian Edwards (7-0) defeated Falco Neto Lopes (11-10) via TKO (punches) at 3:51 of round one

Pedro Carvalho (10-3) defeated Derek Campos (19-9) via TKO (punches) at 2:03 of round one

Raymond Daniels (1-1) defeated Wilker Barros (0-1) via KO (punch) at 4:36 of round one

Preliminary Card Results: