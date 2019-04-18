Brendon Marotte looks to dominate at Combat Zone 70, land on Dana White’s Contender Series

In just over a year as a pro, featherweight up and comer Brendon Marotte has managed to have just about a solid start as one could hope for.

In five fights so far, Marotte has won them all, finishing every opponent but one in the process.

“It’s going good this past year,” Marotte told MMAWeekly.co. “Every camp I’m learning and I’m getting better. I have four out of five wins from finishes. I’m really pumped. I’m doing really well, and there’s definitely more to come.”

Over the course of this past year, Marotte feels he’s made both large improvements and the small adjustments needed to continue his success into his second year as a pro.

“It’s definitely been both,” Marotte told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve made major jumps in certain areas, and I’ve made tiny corrections that add up. I’ve gotten rid of bad habits and doing things differently. It’s definitely a combination of both.

“I’m a very well-rounded fighter, which you have to be nowadays because everyone knows everything. I’m proud of being a well-rounded fighter, but definitely my forte is striking; that’s where I like to fight and where I feel the strongest.”

This Friday in Manchester, N.H., Marotte (5-0) will look to keep his winning streak going when he faces Adli Edwards (5-1) in a main card 145-pound bout at Combat Zone 70.

“I feel like I can take this win anywhere I want,” Marotte said. “(Edwards) is a really solid, solid dude, I’ve got nothing but respect for him, but I see winning this fight in every aspect.”

When it comes to 2019, Marotte has a clear-cut goal he wants to achieve: Make it to the top tier of MMA however he can before the year is out.

“(Dana White’s) Contender Series is going on this year, and I’d love to get on there,” said Marotte. “Anyone they put in front of me, I’d take it 100 percent.

“My goal in 2019 is to try to get into the UFC. That is the overall goal. I don’t do this as a hobby. This is what I do. Every fight is the same; I’m to go and get ready, work my butt off, stay consistent, and do that for the rest of this year.”