Brendon Marotte Looking to Pick Robert Best Apart at Combat Zone 67

It hasn’t taken long for featherweight prospect Brendon Marotte to get adjusted to the pro MMA world. In two fights so far this year, Marotte has picked up two wins, and has looked increasingly impressive in his outings.

First against Jhon Costa in February, then versus Arslan Otchiyev in June, both for CES, Marotte was able to get finishes, and make a case as an up and comer to watch in the featherweight division.

“For my first pro fight (with Costa) I had a little bit of nerves going into it, but I think it went really good,” Marotte told MMAWeekly.com. “It took me a minute to really get going. The start of the second round I started opening up and was able to get the finish on him.

“Leading into the second fight (against Otchiyev) it was just more comfortable. I didn’t have that nervousness in the beginning and was really able to flow a lot better and really put my style on him. It was really a lot easier and I was able to put the finish on him in the first round.”

Coming off a largely successful run in the amateur ranks, Marotte’s team he had reached the limits of what he could achieve there, so the decision was to make a run at the pros in 2018.

“I had fights drop out, and all that time I had spent training for those fights I had already gotten better, so we felt like we didn’t need another amateur fight and decided to turn pro,” said Marotte. “It was just timing and a matter of my coaches and managers saying that I was ready skill-wise, so we did it.

“I liked having so many amateur fights. I had seven fights and a couple of them went all rounds; so the experience I gained from that was having a calm head; having more time in the cage and gaining more experience in that atmosphere.”

On Friday in Manchester, New Hampshire, Marotte (2-0) will seek to remain undefeated when he squares off against Robert Best (0-1) in a main card 145-pound bout at Combat Zone 67.

“Going in there it’s the same game plan,” Marotte said. “I’m going to keep (Best) at my range. I’m a tall, lanky, big, 145er, so I’m going to keep him at range and pick him apart. When we see the openings, we’ll end up taking it.”

Marotte knows that in such a deep division he has to do something to make himself stand out among all the other young prospects.

“Especially in this sport at my weight class, there are so many guys out there,” said Marotte. “I feel like if you’re not doing something to stand out, you’re going to blend in with the rest of them.

“I want to set a pace, an aggressive pace. I’m not going in there to touch paws for a while. I’m going to in there to finish you fast and as viciously as possible. Finishes are the key. The guys that finish are the guys who are going to rise the fastest.”