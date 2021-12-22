Brendan Schaub provides details about Chael Sonnen’s Las Vegas hotel beatdown spree

MMA legend Chael Sonnen was given five separate battery citations on Dec. 19 after he was involved in an alleged brawl at a luxury Las Vegas hotel.

“The American Gangster” wasn’t arrested, but was removed from hotel property. Sonnen hasn’t given a statement since the incident, but Brendan Schaub provided details of the encounter that casts new light on the situation.

“There’s news on Chael Sonnen getting apprehended in a Las Vegas hotel cited for battery,” Schaub said on his “Below the Belt” podcast. “I spoke to Chael, asked him if he needed anything, bail or whatever. I absolutely love Chael.”

“Here’s what happened. Chael was obviously working and he was with his wife, and his wife is a f*cking saint, and also a dime-piece. And some drunk guy with his girl kept making comments about his wife, about her tits, her ass, right in front of him,” Schaub explained.

Tyron Woodley pays fan $5,000 for best meme from his knockout loss to Jake Paul

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes because you’re talking and disrespecting one of the toughest guys on the planet, and definitely one of the toughest to ever compete in the UFC, or Bellator for the matter. And you’re doing it in front of his face. There’s going to be repercussions.”

Schaub indicated that Chael’s situation isn’t what it originally seemed, and Sonnen was justified in his actions.

“Any guy that wouldn’t do that for their girl, ladies, you’ve got a girlfriend,” Schaub said. “I think by Chael doing this, it just adds to the legend of Chael Sonnen. He was protecting his girl.”

From Schaub’s perspective, the individual that the incident started with deserved what he got.

“And for that dumb ass who got absolutely annihilated by the great Chael Sonnen, you deserved it. And that’s what you get. You pay stupid games you win stupid prizes.

“This is not a case of Chael hitting his wife like Jon (Jones) did, even though I think they dropped the charges. This is not a case of Chael Sonnen being high and wrecking his Bentley with strippers in the car. This is not a case of Chael and domestic violence in any facet,” Schaub said.

“I think everyone should hold their judgment to get more details,” Schaub said. “He’s in Vegas. He’s walking to his room. Drunk guy and his girl start talking shit to his girl. The guy keeps commenting on his girl and her looks, and especially her tits. And you’re dealing with a guy’s guy in Chael Sonnen, who happens to be one of the greatest fighters to ever enter the octagon. He stuck up for his girl and beat the shit out of the guy. That’s all there is.”

Dana White doesn’t think Nick Diaz should fight again: ‘I don’t think Nick should fight’