Brendan Allen Just Focused on Winning LFA 50 Title Fight

Though his bout this past June with Larry Crowe at LFA 43 ended just over two minutes into the fight via TKO in his favor, middleweight Brendan Allen still feels he didn’t have the kind of performance he wanted to.

According to Allen his defense against Crowe could have been better, but at the end of the day a first round victory isn’t anything to scoff at.

“I feel like I took a few more punches than I should, and I should have adapted quicker, but overall I’m happy with the finish,” Allen told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m happy to end it like that.”

Three years into his pro career, Allen feels like he’s begun to hit his stride in training and find what works best for him as he moves forward in his career.

“Mostly I’m evolving mentally and become smarter and more mature,” said Allen. “I’m learning how to be a better fighter mentally.

“We’re not there to work a game plan specifically for a person and exactly what they can do, because it’s a fight and anything can happen, and they can bring something totally new to the table, so we just prepare for everything.”

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Epic Moments on the Mic: ‘I Talk and I Talk, but Guess What? I Back it Up!’

This Friday in Lake Prior, Minnesota, Allen (9-3) will look to finally capture the LFA title that has eluded him when he takes on Tim Hiley (7-0) in a 185-pound championship main event.

“I feel like I match up with anyone really well,” Allen said. “Ultimately I feel I just have to go out there and worry about what I have to do and be first. If I do that, I’ll win.

“I’ve fought for a title so many times, now it’s just a fight and I don’t think about a title. I haven’t thought about what’s next per say so much, I’m just focusing on Tim Hiley and winning.”

Regardless of how things turn out this Friday, Allen would like to take some time off before gearing things back up for a run in 2019.

“If I have to look ahead I’m going to say I’m going to try to get some time off for hunting season and for Christmas and my birthday and spend time with my family, but if something big comes up we’ll take it,” said Allen.