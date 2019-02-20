Brendan Allen believes defending his title at LFA 61 will land him in a bigger promotion

After a rough start to 2018, middleweight Brendan Allen rebounded to finish out the year on a winning streak.

According to Allen, sometimes things don’t go a fighter’s way and there was no need for a major overhaul following his January 2018 loss to Anthony Hernandez at LFA 32.

“I think 2018 started out really poorly,” Allen told MMAWeekly.com. “I had the worst performance I’ve ever had (against Hernandez). I come back and put two good victories on my resume. I’m looking to build off of that.

“Sometimes you just don’t perform that night. You have an off night. That’s what I had: I had a really bad, off, night. I took some things away, but nothing major. I don’t do those things in training (that I did in the fight). I feel like I gained a lot. I definitely feel like I’m continuing to grow and get better.”

Entering his fourth year as a pro in 2019, Allen feels like this could be the year he shows his full potential after not having the opportunity to display the kind of fighter he truly is in the past.

“I don’t feel like I’ve ever put my whole self into the cage,” said Allen. “Like the guy that I train (to be) doesn’t fight in the cage sometimes.

“I definitely feel this year that this year I’ve done a lot of things different in the past year with coaches, and training, and mentality, and everything like that to where this year is going to be a big breakout year for me.”

On February 22 in Prior Lake, Minnesota, Allen (10-3) will look to make the first defense of his title when he faces Moses Murrietta (8-1) in a 185-pound championship main event at LFA 61.

TRENDING > Nick Diaz Has No Plans to Return to Fighting Unless There’s An ‘Offer I Couldn’t Refuse’

“Honestly I kind of asked for Moses,” Allen said. “I felt like it was his shot. He has enough fights. He has finishes. He comes from a good gym. He has had good performances. I definitely felt like he was next in line. I’ve only asked for the best guys. I’ve never asked for any scrubs. I asked for him and I got my wish.

“He’s a good boxer and a good kickboxer. He’s tough and durable. That’s what I’m expecting: I’m not expecting anything less from him at all. I think we both know that my ground is better than his. My wrestling is better than his. Am I’m looking to go out there and show him that my striking is better than his as well.”

With a successful title defense on February 22, Allen could finally punch his ticket to the next level. Even with that opportunity on the horizon, he’s still focused on Murrietta first and foremost.

“That’s what I was doing; just trying to do my best to do what I can and focus on me; but I’m at the point not only in my career but my life where I’m ready to take that next step,” said Allen. “I’ve been here long enough. I definitely feel that it’s time to go into the UFC or a bigger promotion where I get paid good money to do what I do.

“I feel like after this fight is the next step. I think I’ve put in my time. I know what I need to do. With a finish over Moses I think this is going to put me where I need to be. Again I’m not looking past Moses. Everything I have is set on Moses and that’s where I’m at right now.”