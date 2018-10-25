Brenda Enriquez More Prepared Than Ever for Combate Americas 25

When looking at atomweight Brenda Enriquez’s record, the fact that she’s lost two of her three bouts may seem to speak to a lack of ability, but it is very much a misnomer.

For Enriquez, one of the biggest factors in her losses is that she has taken bouts on such short notice that it has ended up costing her.

“I did my pro debut last year and I won that fight, but after that I had two more fights after that which were short-notice fights against really hard opponents and I lost both fights,” Enriquez told MMAWeekly.com.

“On the first one it was one week’s notice. I was physically ready to go, but at the same time you have to be mentally prepared so you can be ready to go fight. On the second, I had two weeks’ notice to make the weight cut, and it made me really weak. I was weighing 125 pounds and had to weigh 106 pounds, and that made me really weak for the fight.”

Though she’s missed some time due to injury, Enriquez feels like she’s matured a lot over the past year and it will help her finish out the year strong.

“I have been a little bit out because I had surgery after that fight (in May),” said Enriquez. “I was out for a couple of months before coming back to training.

“Now I feel like I have more knowledge and am more prepared. I’m still learning, but I feel I have more experience and I’m more ready when I step into the cage.”

This Friday in Guadalajara, Mexico, Enriquez (1-2) will look to even up her record when she takes on debuting Alitzel Mariscal (0-0) in a main card 105-pound bout at Combate Americas 25.

“I’ve had enough time to prepare, since it’s not short-notice,” Enriquez said. “For (Mariscal), it is her pro debut, and I’m new to the professional (ranks), so I think it’s going to be a great match-up. I’ve been preparing my striking, my wrestling, and everything.”

While Enriquez is focused on Friday night, she’s looking forward to building herself up in Combate Americas in the coming year and become one of the promotion’s stalwarts at atomweight.

“Of course I want to win this fight, and I’ve been training so hard to get this win,” said Enriquez. “I have a contract with Combate Americas, and I am happy to be working with them. I hope to keep working with them (in 2019) and fighting.”