BREAKING BARRIERS: The Story of Ronda Rousey and the Rise of Women’s MMA (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ronda Rousey’s run of dominance in the UFC captivated the public far beyond the sports world, and blazed a trail for all female fighters to follow.

Not only was she the UFC’s first female champion, Rousey was the first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Originally released on UFC FIGHT PASS, UFC 25 Years in Short is a 25-part documentary series celebrating the UFC silver anniversary. This compilation of short films presents 25 captivating UFC stories, one for each year of existence, and every piece stands alone as an independent feature. Viewed as a whole, these films form a larger, mosaic narrative of the UFC’s amazing evolution, fascinating characters and lasting influence.