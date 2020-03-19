BRAVE CF recruits fighters worldwide as ambassadors for awareness campaign against coronavirus

Seef District, Bahrain – With the ongoing global spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), BRAVE Combat Federation has initiated an international social media awareness campaign to help minimize the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), under the KHK Heroes Foundation.

BRAVE CF is the first mixed martial arts organization in the world to launch an international campaign to raise awareness and halt the spread of COVID-19, with the support of BRAVE CF world champions and fighters.

With the global digital reach of BRAVE CF, fighters from all continents and fans from all over the world, BRAVE CF has a strong message for the world: Now is the time to unite and fight against the spread of Coronavirus; by following official news sources only, taking preventive and precautionary measures issued by the World Health Organization, checking in on family and friends and above all, staying calm and united, with compassion for one another.

#UnitedWeFight #BraveCombatsCovid19 executed by KHK Heroes Foundation.

The World Health Organization has the following advice for the public to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) :

Wash your hands frequently Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Why? Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.