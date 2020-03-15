HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov - Dana White - Tony Ferguson

featuredDana White: UFC 249 Khabib vs. Ferguson will happen, maybe not in the US

Dana White at UFC 229 post-fight press conference

featuredUFC postpones next three events, closes offices, but UFC 249 still on… for now

Tyron Woodley UFC 235 press conference

featuredUFC London on the move, Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards scratched

UFC Brasilia Lee vs Oliveira recap

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 28: Kevin Lee vs Charles Oliveira recap video

BRAVE CF postpones all events until further notice

March 15, 2020
NoNo Comments

From Brave CF:

Given the global spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), it is with great sadness that we announce that the upcoming #BRAVECF35,  #BRAVECF36 and #BRAVECF37 have been postponed until further notice.

With the current situation, the BRAVE CF team are compelled to take action in helping in any way we can to minimize the spread of the virus.

BRAVE CF’s core value – to empower one another and grow as one entity, guides us as we face the difficult challenge of responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19), which the World Health Organization has now declared a pandemic.
 
Our hearts and thoughts are with all those affected by COVID-19, as well as their families, friends and loved ones.

We are also in awe of all the healthcare workers, local communities, and governments around the world who are on the front line working to contain this coronavirus – men & women who have worked day and night to help us all get through each day, be it emergency services, governments and of course the retail and service sector, who have had to remain open during these difficult times.

We have been moved by the vast and growing impact of the virus, but we are also humbled by the pro-activeness shown globally.
 
BRAVE CF joins the steps being taken by organizations to halt the spread of the virus, and have initiated an awareness and action campaign,
United We Fight, #BraveCombatsCovid19 executed by KHK Heroes Foundation.

More details will be shared with you shortly and we look forward to your continued support.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA