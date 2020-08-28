Brant Moore says what he prioritizes will be the difference agaisnt Joe Giannetti at LFA 89

One of the results of the novel coronavirus forcing the world into lockdown earlier this year is that some fighters might not be available to compete because they haven’t gotten in the kind of training they would normally, thus creating opportunities for those who are willing to step in.

Among those getting a chance to standout is lightweight Brant Moore, who will be getting his first opportunity to headline an event on the national stage.

“All this stuff with the coronavirus; as far as fighting on one hand it has opened up a lot of opportunity for me and other up and comers that are trying to claw their way to the UFC, but at the same time it’s hard to be the guy that everybody wants to talk about and everybody wants to see fight if you haven’t fought in a year,” Moore told MMAWeekly.com.

Initially when it wasn’t clear how long things would be locked down for, Moore used the lockdown time to stay active, but as the weeks wore on, he shifted focus to improving his game.

“At first it was to stay fight-ready for sure, but as it went on more and more, instead of killing myself, dieting, mentally struggling with if I was going to call, when I was going to get the call, I wanted to take the time to grow,” said Moore.

“I spent some time on my cardio, my conditioning, and on top of that I dipped my feet into Judo. My coach made a makeshift gym at his house. We were there and trained as much as we could multiple times a day. Hopefully it will all work out.”

This Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Moore (7-1) will look to pick up his first win of the year when he takes on Joe Giannetti (9-2-1) in the 155-pound main event of LFA 89.

“Although me and Joe are really similar in a lot of ways, but the things we prioritize and think are important in fighting will be the difference,” Moore said.

“I think the way I fight, even though we are more similar than people realize, I think the things I will be prioritizing over what he will be prioritizing will make the difference. But you never know we might surprise somebody with the new tools that I picked up while in quarantine.”

For Moore, having the biggest opportunity of his career to date this Friday gives him reason to want to look ahead. At the same time, to get to where he wants to be he knows he has to deal with what’s in front of him first.

“While I do believe this will help me move up, every win helps you move up, no matter what it is,” said Moore. “This is my first time being in a main event on a big show. To be headlining an LFA in 2020 is amazing.

“As far as the UFC and everything, I live this life and am a professional fighter 24/7/365, especially since February when I quit my job to fight fulltime. Every decision I make, everything I do, always go back to fighting. Moving up is a product of the work I’m putting in.”