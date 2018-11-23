Brandon Vera Returns in Stunning Fashion at ONE: Conquest of Champions

Brandon Vera and Eduard Folayang both secured ONE Championship titles in Manila on Friday, but they did it in contrasting style. The former needed just 64 seconds to defend his heavyweight title, while the latter went the distance to claim the vacant lightweight strap.

Vera was up against Cage Warriors heavyweight champion Mauro Cerilli, but the fight was over before it had really started. The Italian came charging forward, but only succeeded in running straight into a perfectly timed counter left hook.

The Fil-am fighter didn’t even bother following up. He knew instantly that the fight was over and walked away triumphantly as the referee dived in to save Cerilli from any unnecessary additional punishment.

It was Vera’s first fight in two years and he was taking on one of Europe’s best heavyweights. But the UFC veteran barely needed to break a sweat in defending his ONE Championship heavyweight belt for the second time and improving to 16-7-0-1.

For Cerilli it was a disappointing evening. He saw his five-fight winning streak unceremoniously snapped and slips to 12-3 after suffering defeat for the first time since 2015, and being knocked out for the first time in his entire career.

Brandon Vera comes back with a BANG, knocking out Mauro Cerilli at 1:04 of Round 1 to retain the ONE Heavyweight World Title! ? @Verafied #WeAreONE #ConquestOfChampions #Manila #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/MhfbmTCSRe — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 23, 2018

By contrast, Folayang needed the full five rounds to dispense with the challenge of Khan. The Filipino really pulled away in the second round when he repeatedly scored with elbows from close range and dumped his opponent on the ground after an ill advised flying knee attempt.

In the fourth, Folayang continued to slice Khan’s face open with elbows although the former champion did eat a couple of high kicks. The Singaporean came on strong in the final minute of the fight, but didn’t get the better of the exchanges and the judge’s job was straightforward.

Eduard Folayang puts on a stellar striking display against Amir Khan, clinching a unanimous decision victory and reclaiming the ONE Lightweight World Title! #WeAreONE #ConquestOfChampions #Manila #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/HDjyeEA1oI — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 23, 2018

With the win Folayang moves up to 21-6 and becomes the ONE Championship lightweight champion for the second time. Khan drops to 11-4 with both fighters set to feature alongside Eddie Alvarez in a Grand Prix booked for 2019.

ONE: Conquest of Champions Full Results

Main Card

Brandon Vera defeats Mauro Cerilli by KO (Punch) at 0:64 of round 1 (Mixed Martial Arts — ONE Heavyweight World Title)

Eduard Folayang defeats Amir Khan via unanimous decision (Mixed Martial Arts — ONE Lightweight World Title)

Honorio Banario defeats Rahul Raju via unanimous decision (Mixed Martial Arts — 79-Kilogram Catch Weight)

Saemapetch Fairtex defeats Alaverdi Ramazanov via unanimous decision (ONE Super Series Muay Thai — Bantamweight)

James Nakashima defeats Raimond Magomedaliev via unanimous decision (Mixed Martial Arts — Welterweight)

Hiroaki Suzuki defeats Deividas Danyla via unanimous decision (ONE Super Series Kickboxing — Bantamweight)

Preliminary Card

Samy Sana defeats Armen Petrosyan via unanimous decision (ONE Super Series Kickboxing — 73-Kilogram Catch Weight)

Alexandre Machado defeats Hideki Sekine via TKO at 1:44 of round two (Mixed Martial Arts — Heavyweight)

Han Zi Hao defeats Azwan Che Wil via TKO at 2:52 of round one (ONE Super Series Muay Thai — Bantamweight)

Jeremy Miado defeats Peng Xue Wen via TKO at 35 seconds of round two (Mixed Martial Arts — Strawweight)

Akihiro Fujisawa defeats Rockie Bactol via TKO at 4:40 of round three (Mixed Martial Arts — Flyweight)

Rudy Agustian defeats Asraful Islam via unanimous decision (Mixed Martial Arts — Flyweight)