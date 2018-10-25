HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor UFC 229 Early Weigh-in

featuredMcGregor, Nurmagomedov Indefinitely Suspended Pending Full Hearing, Portion of Fight Purse Released

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 Post-Fight

featuredMMA Top 10 Rankings Update, October 24: Khabib Nurmagomedov Leaps Up Pound-for-Pound Rankings

featuredConor McGregor Gives Detailed Breakdown of His Performance Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jon Jones - UFC 197

featuredJon Jones Fires Back at Critics Calling Him Cheater to Take Away His Accomplishments

Brandon Vera Finally Set to Defend ONE Heavyweight Title

October 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

Brandon Vera will defend his ONE Championship heavyweight title for the first time since late 2016. The Filipino-American faces promotional newcomer Mauro Cerilli at ONE: Conquest of Champions on Nov. 23 in Manila.

Vera (15-7-0-1) has only fought for ONE Championship three times since signing in 2014. He won the heavyweight title in 2015 and defended it successfully the following year, but has been busy launching an acting career in the Philippines.

He’s been handed a tricky assignment at the MOA Arena. Cerilli (12-2) is the reigning Cage Warriors heavyweight champion and has won four fights since Vera last tasted competitive action. Eight of the Italian’s 12 wins have come inside the distance.

As previously announced, the fight card will also feature a title bout with the vacant lightweight strap on the line. Former champion Eduard Folayang (20-6) has the chance to reclaim the title he held for a year when he faces Singapore’s Amir Khan (11-3).

TRENDING > UFC, ONE Championship Discussing Potential Trade Involving Demetrious Johnson and Ben Askren

The belt was previously the property of Martin Nguyen. However, the Australian decided to vacate it as he was struggling with a knee injury and wanted to concentrate on campaigning at featherweight, where he is the current champion.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA