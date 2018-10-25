Brandon Vera Finally Set to Defend ONE Heavyweight Title

Brandon Vera will defend his ONE Championship heavyweight title for the first time since late 2016. The Filipino-American faces promotional newcomer Mauro Cerilli at ONE: Conquest of Champions on Nov. 23 in Manila.

Vera (15-7-0-1) has only fought for ONE Championship three times since signing in 2014. He won the heavyweight title in 2015 and defended it successfully the following year, but has been busy launching an acting career in the Philippines.

He’s been handed a tricky assignment at the MOA Arena. Cerilli (12-2) is the reigning Cage Warriors heavyweight champion and has won four fights since Vera last tasted competitive action. Eight of the Italian’s 12 wins have come inside the distance.

As previously announced, the fight card will also feature a title bout with the vacant lightweight strap on the line. Former champion Eduard Folayang (20-6) has the chance to reclaim the title he held for a year when he faces Singapore’s Amir Khan (11-3).

TRENDING > UFC, ONE Championship Discussing Potential Trade Involving Demetrious Johnson and Ben Askren

The belt was previously the property of Martin Nguyen. However, the Australian decided to vacate it as he was struggling with a knee injury and wanted to concentrate on campaigning at featherweight, where he is the current champion.