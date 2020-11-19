Brandon Royval plans to show off his MMA IQ against Brandon Moreno at UFC 255

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 19, 2020
This past September in his bout versus Kai Kara-France at UFC 253, flyweight Brandon Royval experienced something he doesn’t think he had in his previous seven years as a fighter: a sense of pure fun in a fight.

While going at it toe to toe with Kara-France might not have been what his coaches wanted 100%, Royval was able to control the action enough that they let him have at it until he was able to finish the bout via submission under a minute into Round 2.

“It was definitely a fun fight,” Royval told MMAWeekly.com. “I don’t think I’ve ever said that before in the middle of the fight that I was having fun and enjoying the moment. It was kind of a back and forth brawl, and it was the first time I’ve ever really had fun in a fight.

“That fight meant a lot to me to like getting that ranking, where I was on the card, and I knew it was all about making a statement about myself, and I felt like I did that.”

Having spent his career fighting stateside, to travel to UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi was something a bit different for Royval, but not too uncommon for the kind of schedule he kept prior to fighting fulltime.

“I think the fight was like at 4 a.m. in the morning Abu Dhabi time or something, so I was just staying up at opposite times and all that stuff,” said Royval. “It was like olden times back when I was working and stuff.

“It’s not a hassle (to travel and go through Covid-19 protocol). None of this stuff is a hassle. It’s like a dream come true. I was excited to do all the stuff that I’m sure other fighters don’t like, because it means the world for me to be here. The fact that I can be a part of this is so great.”

On Saturday in Las Vegas, Royval (12-4) will go for his third straight UFC win when he takes on Brandon Moreno 17-5-1) in a 125-pound preliminary bout at UFC 255.

“I just have to be myself with Moreno,” Royval said. “Maybe a little more strategic than I was in my last fight. In the last fight I got caught up in a brawl. It was fun to scrap with somebody, but I think I’ll be a little bit more calculated with this fight.

“I think it will be a little bit more strategic for me, and a lot more of my MMA IQ out there is what I will show off.”

For Royval, closing out his year with a big win would be a big boost for the coming year, no matter where or when the UFC puts him back into action.

“I’m going to try to make a statement in this fight and hopefully that will set me up for a good spot for 2021,” said Royval. “Maybe I don’t have to set a roadmap or try to get anywhere, maybe I’ll land on (something), who knows.”

