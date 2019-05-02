Brandon Royval plans to pressure Joby Sanchez in LFA 65 main event

Following two straight wins to start off 2018, flyweight Brandon Royval hit a bit of a road bump in his last bout of the year.

Facing Casey Kenney in a short notice 125lb title fight at LFA 53 in November, Royval ended up on the losing end of a unanimous decision, snapping his three-fight winning streak in the process.

“I had to battle a couple of top-ranked opponents, and then I got a shot notice fight for the LFA title, which I lost,” Royval told MMAWeekly.com. “It sucks, but that’s the risk you take when you take a fight on a week’s notice against a top ranked opponent (in Kenney). I got out-wrestled for five rounds and learned a lot from that fight.”

While he’s not one to see dramatic changes in his game over time, Royval does acknowledge that he’s seen a lot of growth in his grappling of late.

“I’ve been working a lot on my blending; mixing my striking with my takedowns, and visa-versa,” said Royval. “I’ve also been working on battling up from being taken down, which has been a huge problem in my career.

“I don’t ever notice the changes because I’m progressing slowly at all times. Obviously my takedowns and wrestling has gotten a lot better since I started MMA. It’s hard for me to notice the difference in camps or over a year, but I know I’m growing, and I’m not taking any step backs.”

This Friday in Vail, Colorado, Royval (8-4) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Joby Sanchez (12-4) in the 125-pound main event of LFA 65.

“I’ve got to put pressure on him and push him back and keep him on his heels the whole time,” Royval said of facing Sanchez. “Joby does good when he’s leading the fight, and I don’t want to let that happen.

“I like counter-fighting, but I would rather be pushing him back the entire time and make him uncomfortable by putting pressure on him the whole entire time. I don’t think he’s going to shoot in for a takedown on me, and I’m pretty sure I’m not going to shoot in on him. We’ll see what happens and how it will unfold.”

With uncertainty surrounding the flyweight division, Royval is looking to take things one step at a time, and possibly move up in weight if he has to in order to find opportunities in 2019.

“At this moment, as a flyweight, I don’t know if being called up to the UFC is an option,” said Royval. “I’m kind of planning bigger and getting to 135 pounds, but also at the same time I’ll keep my eyes open for any promotion that has a 125lb division. Flyweight is a good division for me, but I wouldn’t mind a move up to 135 pounds either.”