Brandon Royval expects to ‘walk through’ LFA flyweights en route to UFC

When it comes to his first-round submission victory over Joby Sanchez at LFA 65 in May, flyweight Brandon Royval has very little to be disappointed with. He believes he’ll keep rolling over LFA flyweights en route to his arrival in the UFC Octagon.

Looking back on the Sanchez fight, Royval feels he did just about everything he could have wanted to do in the fight in terms of showcasing his skillset.

“I thought it was a good performance for me,” Royval told MMAWeekly.com. “I thought it was a good showing.

“I thought I was good with my stand-up. I thought I was good on the ground. I had a few takedowns. Other than that I would have liked a quicker finish.”

Following the win over Sanchez, Royval was supposed to face Jarome Rivera in October for the LFA flyweight title, but due to the promotion’s problems with AXS TV with their television deal, the event was scrapped.

“Honestly I was pretty heartbroken (not being able to face Rivera),” said Royval. “I had a pretty good camp. I was right on weight. Everything went smooth. The match-up was perfect for me.

“A week and a half out we got the news (of the cancellation). I stayed the course. I didn’t skip any practices after that. I was just frustrated kind of waiting to see where it was going to go.”

On Friday in Broomfield, Colo., Royval (9-4) will get his long-awaited title shot when he faces late replacement Nate Williams (29-18) in the 125-pound championship main event of LFA 79.

“All I think have to do is go out there and be myself,” Royval said. “I don’t do anything special against any of the opponents I’m matched up against. This is my fourth opponent change as far as this camp goes. I’m just staying focused on me and getting better myself.

“Sometimes we do a little bit of game planning, but for this fight I think going out there and being myself is enough. I have (Williams) beat everywhere. I don’t know where he beats me; standing up or on the ground; I think I’m perfect there.”

With an LFA title usually being a precursor to fighters moving up to the next level, Royval could very well find himself making that step up in 2020, but until it actually happens he’s going to focus directly on what is in front of him.

“I know the opportunities that this fight comes with,” said Royval. “I see that being a possibility that the UFC will be the next option, and I’m hoping that will be the next thing too, but I want to take it one fight at a time.

“For this fight it’s more about making a statement; not only that I’m the best one that’s not in the UFC, but I’m by far the best and that I’m going to walk through all these flyweights that are in my path.”