Brandon Moreno says Cody Garbrandt is an option for his next fight, says Figueiredo needs a win before trilogy

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno answered questions about what could be next for the Mexican star at a UFC media lunch.

Moreno said he is targeting a return later in the year.

“I want to fight in November. I think November is a good month for me,” Moreno said. “Right now I have too much responsibilities with the media. I went to Mexico City. I’m here with you guys. So, I have a lot of stuff to do.

“But hopefully I finish all this stuff in July and next [in] August I can start to be more in the gym and get in shape again and be prepared for my next fight.”

Moreno also spoke about who his next opponent could be. He gave his thoughts on another fight with Deiveson Figueiredo.

“The next name, I don’t know. You know, a lot of possibilities. It’s obvious, I think it’s obvious Figueiredo wants the next one, because he lost the last one,” Moreno said with a laugh. “But man. Last fight, I dominated him, since the first minutes in the first round, I dominated him. In the striking, in grappling, in wrestling. So, obviously I’m open to fight again with him, but I think he needs to fight again with somebody [else].”

Moreno said another option for his next fight could be former UFC bantamweight champion and no. 5 ranked bantamweight Cody Garbrandt.

“Cody Garbrandt wants to come to the division. That is a huge fight because I know he’s not in the best part of his career, but he’s a good name,” Moreno said. “He’s a former champ, he has a really good brand behind him. He’s an option.”

Michael Chandler: ‘I still think Conor McGregor is one of the top guys in the division’

Moreno then gave his thoughts on the flyweight landscape along with naming worthy contenders within the division who could emerge as challengers for the 125 pound belt.

At the end of the day, to Moreno, the name does not matter as far as who is next. He just needs someone to be ready for November.

“The fight between [Alexandre] Pantoja and [Brandon] Royval could be a possibility,” Moreno said. “Obviously, Askar Askarov. But he had an injury in his right hand, so he will be out like five or six months. So I don’t know what happened with him.

“Right now I’m thinking to go again to the gym and be prepared for October, November. I think November is better. So I don’t care the name man. I just want to fight in that month.”