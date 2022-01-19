HOT OFF THE WIRE
Brandon Moreno reflects on unique trilogy with Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270

January 19, 2022
A trilogy isn’t unique on its own where MMA is concerned. We’ve seen them many times.

But what makes Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3 special is that it happened three fights back-to-back, and that’s something that’s not lost on Moreno.

“This moment definitely is special,” Moreno said during Wednesday’s UFC 270 media day in Anaheim, CA. “This trilogy is helping so much with my legacy. This is the first time in the history of the UFC – we’ve seen other trilogies before – but not in a row. One, two and three in the same time. Maybe the people can think different, but I feel a lot of respect for Figueiredo what we are doing together. I want to win, definitely, and don’t feel the respect for a lot of guys on his team, but for him I feel so much respect. I just want to fight this Saturday, keep the fight with me and be ready for the next one. But definitely this part of my life, this trilogy, will be something nice in my legacy.”

Figueiredo will look to even up the bout after the first ended in a draw and the second in favor of Moreno.

“I feel like the biggest ability of Figueiredo is he’s big, he punches hard, and he’s very intimidating,” Moreno said. “He tries to intimidate all his opponents in the Octagon. So I’m expecting the same wild fighter, but a little more smart at the same time.”

Moreno vs. Figueiredo 3 will take place on Saturday from the Honda Center. The bout will serve as the co-main event for the evening.

