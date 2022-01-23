Brandon Moreno: ‘It’s the first time I lost a decision but I felt like I won’ | UFC 270 Video

Brandon Moreno spoke to the media following Saturday’s UFC 270 title loss to Deiveson Figueiredo during the event’s post-fight press conference at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Moreno won the flyweight title by defeating Figueiredo at UFC 263 in June. Figueiredo took it back on Saturday, but Moreno felt that he should have been declared the winner.

“It’s the first time in my life when I lost a decision, but I felt like I won,” Moreno said. “This time I felt like I won.”

