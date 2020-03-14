Brandon Moreno is the hungriest fighter in the UFC flyweight division

While he hit a bit of a speed bump in the middle of his 2019, UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno had one of the best years of his career.

In three bouts in 2019, Moreno defeated Maikel Perez by first round stoppage, went to a split-decision draw with Askar Askarov in his next, before closing out his year with a unanimous decision victory against Kai Kara-France.

“I think my 2019 started slow, and adding the second half of 2018, it was a year without fighting,” Moreno told MMAWeekly.com. “But my three fights of 2019 showed why I deserve to be a fighter in the UFC. I’ve shown that I evolve in every fight and that there is much to see from Assassin Baby!”

For Moreno, being able to showcase his evolution is a big part of what drives him forward in his career.

“Regardless of the victory, I always try to progress,” said Moreno. “That is why I came back to UFC with more force, because I knew what I had to work on and I have shown it. I am always looking at what else to do to make The Assassin Baby more dangerous!”

This Saturday in Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil, Moreno (16-5-1) will look to pick up his first win of 2020 when he faces Jussier Forminga (23-6) in a preliminary flyweight bout at UFC on ESPN+ 28.

“There are several technical aspects in which I worked on for this fight, but I think that my heart and my desire to win the victory will be fundamental to winning,” Moreno said. “I will show them that I am the hungriest fighter in the UFC’s flyweight division.”

While Moreno is game to face any opposition in the 125-pound weight class in 2020, for right now his focus is firmly on Saturday and picking up a victory.

“I try to focus more on the present,” said Moreno. “I know the danger that Forminga represents; it will be a hard test, but it’s a win that will bring me many opportunities. I want to fight for the title; I’m willing to fight whoever the UFC puts in front of me to get there.

“I said it before; my 2019 was great, but my 2020 will be crazy – do not miss it!”