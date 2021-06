Brandon Moreno: How I beat the champ | Video

Hear what newly crowned champ Brandon Moreno had to say after defeating Deiveson Figueiredo and becoming the first Mexican-born UFC champion.

Moreno defeated Figueiredo by submission midway through the third round of the UFC 263 co-main event at Gila Rivera Arena in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday.

