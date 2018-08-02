Brandon Halsey Expects ‘Easiest Fight He’s Ever Had’ Against Vinny Magalhaes at PFL 5

Over the course of the past year, light-heavyweight Brandon Halsey has gone through both changes in promotion and changes in his training which has helped him get back on track following a series of disappointing losses.

After winning his first eight fights, Halsey went through a period of three straight defeats, facilitating the changes that have since helped him rebound and pick up back-to-back victories.

“Since I left Bellator (in 2016) I’ve just been kind of patient and took my time waiting for the right opportunity,” Halsey told MMAWeekly.com. “I felt like the Professional Fighters League was a good opportunity for me.

“The (PFL’s) style, the format, plays to my advantage. I match up well with everybody. Winning a million bucks would be the cherry on top.”

It’s not only the change of venue which has helped Halsey get back to past success, but the change he made in training that has paid off as well.

“I went over to The Body Shop this past year,” said Halsey. “I’ve made a lot of improvements in my game. I’ve been able to develop my entire MMA game, and not just my grappling, but the striking too.

“The name of the game is putting it all together and transitions. From striking to grappling to submissions and back standing up – you’ve got to be good everywhere.”

Following a win in his PFL debut in June, Halsey (11-3) will look to keep his winning ways going when he faces Vinny Magalhaes (15-9) in a main card 205-pound bout at their Thursday event in Long Island, New York.

“I think this is going to be one the easier fights I’ve had,” Halsey said. “If you look at past history, really good wrestlers that have good positioning on grappling always are able to stop good Jiu-Jitsu guys (like Magalhaes) because of the wrestling pressure and the positioning.”

With a regular season that leads into a playoff system to determine a champion, Halsey feels right at home considering his amateur sports background.

“We’d get our schedules and you knew what tournaments we had and what dual meets; so it takes me back to the wrestling days,” said Halsey. “It’s nice because you’re kind of able to plan ahead; what fights you’ve got, who you are going to fight; so I think it plays a big advantage for me.”