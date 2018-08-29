HOT OFF THE WIRE
Brandon Davis Steps Into Face Zabit Magomedsharipov at UFC 228

August 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

Following an injury to Yair Rodriguez, Brandon Davis has been tapped as a replacement to face highly touted prospect Zabit Magomedsharipov at UFC 228 on Sept. 8 in Dallas.

Davis announced the news via Twitter following an initial report from FloCombat.

Davis made his way to the UFC through the first season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series where he defeated Austin Arnett to get a contract.

Since that time, Davis has gone 1-2 in the UFC with his lone win coming against Steven Peterson in his second bout inside the Octagon.

Most recently, Davis dropped a decision to Enrique Barzola before taking the short notice fight against Magomedsharipov.

Magomedsharipov is currently 15-1 in his career with a perfect 3-0 mark in the UFC’s featherweight division.

               

