Bradley Scott Flagged for Potential Doping Violation by USADA

British fighter Bradley Scott has been notified of a potential doping violation from USADA following an in competition drug test administered at his most recent fight on May 27.

UFC officials announced the news with a statement released on Tuesday.

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed athlete Bradley Scott of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected on May 27, 2018,” UFC officials said on Tuesday.

“USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Bradley Scott. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

Scott lost his fight on May 27 when he dropped a split decision to Carlo Pedersoli at the UFC Fight Night card in Liverpool, England.

There’s no word on the substance found in Scott’s sample and USADA cannot verify that information until the athlete makes a public statement or the adjudication process has been completed.

All fighters are afforded the adjudication process from USADA but until the situation has been resolved, Scott will remain on provisional suspension from the UFC.