HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTrial Attorney Explains What to Expect in Conor McGregor Court Case

Robert Whittaker UFC 213

featuredRobert Whittaker Takes a Controversial Nod Over Yoel Romero in Epically Brutal Battle (UFC 225 Results)

Colby Covington weigh-in

featuredColby Covington Wins Interim Title, Turns Attention to Tyron Woodley (UFC 225 Results)

featuredCarla Esparza Not Sure She Can Let Go of the Bad Blood with Claudia Gadelha

Brad Tavares Insists He is Still Fighting Israel Adesanya in the TUF 27 Finale Headliner

June 13, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White recently broke the news that Brad Tavares was injured and had to step out of The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale main event opposite Israel Adesanya. Tavares, however, begs to differ.

“Brad Tavares, just this morning, broke his foot. He’s out of that fight now with Israel, so we’re looking to put somebody new in,” White told TMZ Sports on June 7.

“As it stands right now, the fight July 6 against Israel is 100-percent on” Tavares told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Sunday. MMAWeekly.com sources confirmed that the fight is still on for July 6.

“As far as I go and it goes, it was never in question. It was a lot of just miscommunication and misinformation between, I guess, some officials and some medical personnel, but the fight, it was never, at no point did I say I couldn’t fight or didn’t intend to fight or anything like that. It was just one little thing and it blew up into a whole big thing, but yeah, as it stands right now, the fight is on 100 percent,” said Tavares.

DeMello said that Tavares admitted to having an undisclosed injury, but assured him that it would not prevent him from fighting.

“It’s definitely something I’ve never dealt with in my career,” Tavares continued, “but if we can take anything away from this, it’s that it just added more buzz to the fight.”

Tavares (17-4) is currently riding a four-fight winning streak with his last loss being to current UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Though his opponent is undefeated, Tavares’ longevity – he’s been fighting in the UFC for eight years – and his strength of opposition have him No. 8 in the UFC middleweight rankings.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Issues Statement on UFC Hall of Fame Induction

Adesanys is 13-0, but has only two fights in the Octagon, and has yet to enter the rankings. If he is able to upset Tavares, however, the Nigerian-born fighter would likely rocket into the UFC’s Top 15.

The TUF 27 Finale is slated for July 6, serving as a lead-in to International Fight Week’s cornerstone event, UFC 226, which takes place on July 7 and pits heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier in the headliner.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA