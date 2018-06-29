Brad Tavares Explains TUF 27 Finale Injury Fiasco: ‘I Never Once Said I Wasn’t Gonna Fight’

Brad Tavares was almost removed from the TUF 27 Finale main event even though he never once said he wasn’t going to fight. UFC president Dana White even went so far as to say that Tavares was out of the fight and the search was on for a new opponent.

A week ahead of the TUF 27 Finale and his showdown with rising star Israel Adesanya, Tavares fielded questions from the media in Las Vegas and explained how the who injury fiasco came about.

