Brad Katona Dominates, Mike Trizano Takes Split Decision at TUF 27 Finale

Two fighters joined the UFC roster with six-figure contracts and the title of The Ultimate Fighter on Friday.

Team Cormier’s Brad Katona dominated Team Miocic’s Jay Cucciniello to win the featherweight bracket with all three judges scoring the fight 30-26.

Katona employed a high volume attack and mixed it up with kicks, punches and takedown attempts to keep Cucciniello guessing. Late in the opening round, Katona landed a left hook that sent Cucciniello crashing to the canvas. He’d drop Cucciniello in the second frame as well.

Katona was winning the striking exchanges but opted to take Cucciniello down midway through the second round. He controlled Cucciniello on the ground while delivering short punches to the body and head.

In the final round, Katona scored an early takedown and kept Cucciniello grounded for the duration of the round. He delivered short punches while staying heavy on top. Cucciniello tried to scramble free but ended up having his back taken. Katona mounted Cucciniello and delivered a steady dose of right hands. Katona logged a dominating performance to capture the title of The Ultimate Fighter in one-sided fashion.

“It means the world. I started on this journey when I was 14-years old with my original coach and lifetime friend,” said Katona after the win. “My life could have taken a different path. I could have still been the nerdy kid, not the nerdy kid who does martial arts.”

RELATED > The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale Full Results and Live Fight Stats

In the lightweight final, Team Miocic’s Mike Trizano faced Team Cormier’s Joe Giannetti. Trizano won by split decision in a lackluster fight.

After an exchange of leg kicks to start the fight, Giannetti looked to get the fight to the ground. Trizano scrambled back to his feet only to be taken down again. Trizano worked his way back to his feet and gain top position during a takedown attempt by Giannetti. The opening round ended with Trizano working to secure a triangle choke.

In the second frame, Trizano gained top position off of a Giannetti takedown. He moved to side control and the two ended up in a stalemate position that lasted for the duration of the round.

Trizano came out in the third round with a sense of urgency while Giannetti went into cruise control. Trizano pressed forward landing leg kicks and put together combinations. It was enough to take the split decision.

“I visualized this since day one. Visualization is key to being successful. Any of you out there, you’ve got a dream, you’ve got to visualize it. Achieve it in your mind first. It will happen. Gotta put the work in. Honestly, I don’t even know what to say. It’s the greatest moment of my life,” said Trizano following the win.

“It was an okay performance. I’ve got to let my hands go more. Joe did a good job of keeping the distance and making it hard for me to get in, but I’ll be back stronger.”