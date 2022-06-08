Boxer from viral video dies from brain bleed

** WARNING ** The attached video could be disturbing to some viewers, discretion advised.

Over the weekend a video went viral after South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi was seen in the ring showing scary signs of disorientation after a blow. The video was shared worldwide as a scary example of how brutal combat sports can be.

Unfortunately, it’s turned out worse than previously imagined as it’s been reported that Buthelezi has died from an injuries.

According to MMA Junkie, he “died Tuesday due to internal bleeding from a brain injury suffered during a WBF All Africa title bout Sunday at a Starline Boxing Promotions event in Greyville, Durban, South Africa. Regulatory body Boxing South Africa (BSA) announced the news Wednesday in a joint statement with the boxer’s family.”

Very scary in South Africa please 🙏🏼 for Simiso Buthelezi (4-1). At 2:43 of the 10th & final round, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) falls through the ropes but then Buthelezi appears to lose his understanding of the present situation. Mntungwa takes the WBF African lightweight title pic.twitter.com/YhfCI623LB — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) June 5, 2022

There wasn’t anything untoward in the fight and in training,” Buthelezi’s trainer Bheki Mngomezulu told News24. “He was leading the fight on points before the unfortunate incident occurred. I really can’t explain what happened, to be honest. It was bewildering, but in his training and in the build-up to the fight, there was nothing untoward with regards to his condition. He was in good nick before the fight.”