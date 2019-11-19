Boxer Claressa Shields’s promoter believes Amanda Nunes fight could happen next year

(Courtesy of TMZSports)

World-champion boxer Claressa Shields is widely regarded as one of the top female boxers of all time. She is currently the undisputed middleweight champion of the world, holding the designation for all of the major boxing organizations.

In addition to being a boxer, Shields has long expressed a desire to become a two-sport star and crossover into the world of mixed martial arts. She has even trained with Cris Cyborg, but after Amanda Nunes toppled Cyborg and became a two-division champion, Shields has set her aim on Nunes.

Shields’ promoter, Dmitriy Salita, told TMZ Sports recently that he believes a fight between Nunes and Shields could happen as soon as sometime in the next six to 12 months.

That sounds a bit ambitious, however, as Nunes is already scheduled to fight Germaine de Randamie in December and Salita himself stated that Shields’ next boxing fight is about to be announced as well. Whether such a super fight took place under MMA or boxing rules, the fighter who was crossing over would certainly want some time to prepare for such a big move, particularly Shields, who has never fought professional mixed martial arts, which encompasses many more skill sets than boxing.