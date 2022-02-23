Bodycam footage of Jon Jones’ Las Vegas arrest released showing him head butting police car

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 22, 2022
The Las Vegas Review Journal obtained police officer bodycam footage of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones‘ arrest in Las Vegas on Sept. 24.

Jones was originally charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, a felony. The domestic violence charges were later dropped and Jones pled no contest to a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property in regards to him head butting the police car. Jones was ordered to “stay out of trouble,” pay $750 restitution and get counseling for anger management.

Check out the bodycam footage of his arrest which includes Jones arguing with police, telling them that he hates them, and head butting a police car.

