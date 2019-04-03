Bobby Voelker ‘bringing something better’ than Cameron VanCamp in Shamrock FC 317 main event

There’s very little that veteran welterweight Bobby Voelker could have done differently in his 2018 to make things turn out better than they did.

In three bouts last year, Voelker picked up victories in all three, with none of the fights going past the second round.

“I won them all, so it was definitely a good year,” Voelker told MMAWeekly.com. “I feel pretty good about (my performance in each of) them.

“Game plans came together – nothing ever goes as planned – but everything ended up on my end the way I wanted it. I weathered the storm and put up with a few things and changed things around in fights, but I got my hand raised in all of them, so it ended up being pretty good.”

With over 10 years of experience and 40-plus fights to his credit, Voelker never expected to get this far into his career, but here he is and he’s just as hungry to keep fighting as he ever was.

“It’s all kind of a big blur,” said Voelker. “There have been so many fights over the years that it’s one big blur. I just try to focus on the next fight and what I need to do for the next fight.

“My goal was just do as good as I could and by 30 stop doing it, but it didn’t work out that way. It just kind of stayed with me and stuck with me. I love what I do. As long as I haven’t hit my peak performance I’m just going to keep doing what I do.”

At Shamrock FC 317 on April 6 in Kansas City, Missouri, Voelker (32-13) will look to kick of his 2019 in successful fashion when he faces Cameron VanCamp in a 170-pound main event.

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren in the works for UFC International Fight Week 2019

“I’ve watched Cameron’s videos, and he’s a real composed fighter, but he’s aggressive when he needs to be,” Voelker said. “When he’s got the finish he really gets after it.

“He’s got some slick submissions and everything. It’s everything I’ve been training for and ready for, so whatever he’s bringing, I’m bringing something better. I just think we’re both going to get after it. I’m just ready to get in there and do what I want to do.”

Having won eight of nine bouts since leaving the UFC in 2014, Voelker has done just about everything he can to earn his way back to the promotion. Regardless of when such a move could happen, he’s going to continue down his path and see where it leads him.

“I’d love to be back in the UFC or Bellator or these big shows, but I just want to get after it and fight,” said Voelker. “I want to make sure they’re legit opponents and it’s a great war and a great show for fans.”