Bobby Green on UFC on Fox 31 Opponent: ‘He’s Not An Exciting Fighter’

After kicking off his 2018 with a unanimous decision victory over Erik Koch at UFC on FOX 27 in January, lightweight Bobby Green has spent the remainder of the year on the sidelines recovering from not one, but two knee injuries.

Looking back, Green admits that the second injury which took place as he was heading into a scheduled bout with Clay Guida in June was difficult to deal with, but he was able to get past the negativity and be positive about his situation.

“The idea crossed my mind that it couldn’t happen again and that my career was ending and what was I going to do,” Green told MMAWeekly.com. “Two weeks before the (Guida) fight, so close, for it to happen right before the fight really hurt.

“I finally realized what Dominic Cruz was going through. I go with what God gives me. I’m trying to press forward and show to everybody you can be the best you no matter what happens.”

Green was able to get through the recovery process and has begun an even more complete training routine in preparations for his return before year’s end.

“I put my head down and with my head coach we kept me motivated and kept me pushing,” said Green. “I’ve worked harder in this camp than any other camp that I’ve put in.”

On Saturday in Milwaukee, Wis., Green (24-8-1) returns to action to face Drakkar Klose (9-1-1) in a UFC on FOX 31 155-pound preliminary bout.

“Drakkar, I think, is good at everything, but he’s not great at anything,” Green said. “I think it will be an interesting fight.

“I don’t like a lot of fights he’s done before. He’s not what they’re looking for in terms of Fight of the Night; I don’t think he’s an exciting fighter to me; but I think when you put anyone with me you can get exciting fights.”

After having missed 11 months due to injury, Green is looking to have a busy 2019 once he takes care of business on December 15.

“We want to do at least three fights in 2019,” said Green. “I do have goals, but for right now we’re just focused on this fight and don’t want to look past this opponent or anything like that.”