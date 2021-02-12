Bobby Green collapses backstage at UFC 258 weigh-ins

Though nothing has yet been officially determined with the bout, UFC president Dana White on Friday confirmed that Bobby Green collapsed backstage following the UFC 258 weigh-in.

Green is supposed to face Jim Miller on the UFC 258 main card on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Miller easily made weight early in the two-hour UFC 258 weigh-in window, but Green was the final fighter to the scale with 15 minutes left. He made weight, but then did not appear for the UFC 258 face-offs when the main card fighters started taking the stage.

Following the face-offs, White stuck around to answer questions from reporters in his typical UFC pay-per-view post-weigh-in scrum, where he confirmed that Green had collapsed. He did not, however, provide an update on the fight’s status, as Green was still being treated.

“Bobby Green just collapsed back there. Doctors are looking at him. They’re trying to rehydrate him right now,” White said.

He believed that it was most likely the weight cut that caused Green to collapse, but didn’t want to speak out of turn without checking with the medical team first.

“Gotta be (the weight cut), but don’t quote me on that.”

