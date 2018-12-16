Bobby Green Announces Retirement Following UFC on FOX 31 Loss

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 16, 2018
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

I retire #Ufc thank u for your love and support @danawhite @seanshelby

A post shared by Bobby King Green (@bobbykinggreen) on

UFC lightweight Bobby Green lost a close decision to Drakkar Klose at UFC on FOX 31 on Saturday and announced his retirement following the defeat via Instagram.

“It is an interesting world we live in. I felt I won but when we got these judges, you know. I think I’m done. I think I’m done. I’m going to retire. I’m going to focus on my kids. Focus on their upbringing. We give a lot of time away for this sport from my family. I’m done. Thank you all for supporting me. I retire,” he said in a video post.

“I don’t have to deal with the (expletive) judges or deal with some of the lifestyle that comes with this. Thank you all for your support. I will be deleting all my social media, and I’m done. But thank you so much. I hope I inspired someone to do some thing. It’s an honor and a blessing to have done this. Love you.”

Green is 32-years old and has amassed a 24-9-1 record in his 10-year fighting career. 

               

