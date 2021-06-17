HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes UFC 250 post-fight two belts

featuredAmanda Nunes nominated in two categories at 2021 ESPY Awards

Colby Covington UFC 245 smirk

featuredColby Covington sends shots at Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman

featuredCheck out the UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 official trailer | Video

featuredDana White confirms Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather pay-per-view numbers

Blaydes-Rozenstruik in the works for UFC 266

June 17, 2021
NoNo Comments

A heavyweight bout between no. 4 ranked contender Curtis Blaydes and no. 6 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik is in the process of being finalized for the main card of UFC 266, according to a report by MMA Fighting.

Blaydes (14-3) is coming off a devastating knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in their UFC Vegas 19 main event that took place several months ago in Feb. 2021.

Prior to his loss to ‘The Black Beast’, Blaydes was enjoying a four-fight winning streak and hopes to get back on track with a victory over ‘Bigi Boy’.

Rozenstruik (12-2), is coming off a buzzer-beater first round knockout victory over Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 28 earlier this month. 

Rozenstruik got back in the win column with that victory after he suffered a unanimous decision loss to no. 3 ranked heavyweight Ciryl Gane at UFC Vegas 20, which took place earlier this year in February.

Max Holloway out of July 17 bout with Yair Rodriguez

With former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic’s next move uncertain and Gane at the no. 3 spot in the division, it is safe to say that this heavyweight matchup is not a title eliminator.

However, the winner of this bout could certainly find themselves fighting for a spot in line to challenge UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for the belt.

UFC 266 is headlined by Jan Blachowicz, who will be defending his light heavyweight title for the second time against Glover Teixeira in the main event.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA