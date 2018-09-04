Blake Bilder Wants First-Round Finish Against Dennis Linton at KOTC: Demolition 2

For lightweight prospect Blake Bilder, 2018 has been a year of great progress.

After relocating from his native Minnesota, Bilder has had his first two pro bouts, and has been able to carry on the success he had forged as an amateur prior to his move.

“I made the move down to Southern California, and the training, the training partners and coaching I’ve been getting is at the next level,” Bilder told MMAWeekly.com. “It’s really exciting.

“The first two fights have been awesome. The first fight I ended quickly. I didn’t get to display too much but I wasn’t pushed too hard (either). The second fight I got to see what areas I need to improve in my game. Overall it’s been very exciting for me.”

Having gone undefeated in over a half dozen fights as an amateur, Bilder was able to develop a solid mental game to complement his physical skillset prior to turning pro.

“More than anything it’s the confidence of knowing I can do anything,” said Bilder. “Whether it’s the kickboxing, the Jiu-Jitsu, pure boxing – it really helps having the experience for the present day and being calm and relaxed in the cage.

“I understand that everybody’s nervous, everybody’s going to get tired, and just knowing I can persevere through that. “

On Saturday at King of the Cage: Demolition 2 in Lincoln City, Or., Bilder (2-0) will look to keep his undefeated streak going when he faces Dennis Linton (3-3) in a main card 155-pound bout.

“I’m going into (Linton’s) home state, so I know I’m not going to be favored,” Bilder said. “I know they’re going to heckle me or whatever they’re going to do. But I’m focused on what I’m going to do and make sure I go in there with the bulletproof mindset to get in and get out.

“I don’t get paid by the hour, so I’m looking to take him out in the first round if I can. I feel no matter where it goes I’m very confident in what I’m going to do.”

When it comes to the last quarter of 2018, Bilder wants to remain active and close out his year just as strong as he started it.

“After this fight we plan on getting right back in there,” said Bilder. “We want to make sure we stay healthy, and if we can, get at least two more in before the end of the year.”