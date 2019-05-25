BLACKOUT: The Story of the Political Crusade to Keep UFC Off TV (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

A political crusade to ban “ultimate fighting” successfully pressured the US pay-per-view industry to stop airing UFC events, nearly extinguishing the new sport.

Originally released on UFC FIGHT PASS, UFC 25 Years in Short is a 25-part documentary series celebrating the UFC silver anniversary. This compilation of short films presents 25 captivating UFC stories, one for each year of existence, and every piece stands alone as an independent feature. Viewed as a whole, these films form a larger, mosaic narrative of the UFC’s amazing evolution, fascinating characters and lasting influence.