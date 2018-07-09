‘Black Panther’ Star Winston Duke to Play Kimbo Slice in Biopic ‘Backyard Legend’

Kimbo Slice’s life story will be told in a new film called “Backyard Legend” with one of the stars of Marvel’s “Black Panther” movie in the lead role.

Winston Duke — who portrayed the character M’Baku in “Black Panther” — will portray street fighting legend turned mixed martial arts superstar Kevin “Kimbo Slice” Ferguson in an upcoming biopic.

The film is being produced by Steve Lee Jones’ Bee Holder Productions and Michael J. Weiss’ Webros Entertainment. Andy Weiss, who wrote “White Boy Rick” is penning the script that will document the life of the famed backyard brawler who eventually competed in promotions like the UFC, Bellator and Elite XC.

“I’m looking forward to exploring Kimbo’s story and interrogating the expectations society places on men like him who are their own special breed of hero,” Duke said about the role when speaking to Deadline.

Kimbo Slice rose to fame in the early 2000’s as a street fighter after he was involved in several unsanctioned brawls that were shot and released and widely considered some of the first truly viral videos of the time.

Capitalizing on the immense fame he received from those fights, Slice transitioned into mixed martial arts where he eventually signed with Elite XC — an organization originally run by boxing promoter Gary Shaw.

Kimbo engaged in several high profile fights for Elite XC including several that aired on CBS including his bout against James Thompson that was part of an event that was the first ever mixed martial arts card to air on primetime network television.

Kimbo eventually made his way into the UFC by way of “The Ultimate Fighter” while also taking several professional boxing matches before returning to MMA when he signed with Bellator in 2015.

Kimbo competed in his final MMA bout in 2016 before sadly passing away from heart failure at just 42 years of age.

Kimbo’s longtime manager and close friend Mike Imber is also serving as a producer on the biopic that will feature Duke in the lead role.