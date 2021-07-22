BKFC president David Feldman says he almost sold the promotion

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 22, 2021
Founder and president of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship David Feldman said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that he was recently offered a generous amount of money to sell the promotion.

“I was offered a lot of money just last week to sell,” Feldman said to Van Vliet. “I have to tell you I stayed up for two nights in a row just thinking do I take the money?”

Feldman spent a lot of time trying to grow the niche sport of bare knuckle boxing within the combat sports world. Despite his consideration to sell the promotion, he ultimately decided to stay the course.

“I am a passionate person,” Feldman said. “I’m not in it for the money. I have a core three or four people that have worked with me since the beginning. Some have worked for free for two years. 

“Until I can change their lives and change my life at the same time, leave money for the next generation, that’s when I know it is time to go. By that time I am sure we are really going to change the minds of a lot of people.”

After deciding to stick to his guns, Feldman is now focused on executing BKFC 19, which is headlined by former UFC strawweights Paige Van Zant and Rachael Ostovich.

For Feldman’s full interview with Van Vliet, click below.

